Amid border tensions with China, mega multi-agency military exercise conducted in Kutch

The high-intensity exercise was organised by the Indian Army's Southern Command and its primary aim was to test the combat readiness of the agencies in a real-time scenario.

Published: 22nd November 2021

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's combat capability and readiness to confront any multi-dimensional security threat was elaborately tested at a four-day mega military exercise conducted in the Creek sector of the Kutch peninsula that concluded on Monday, military officials said.

The Sagar Shakti exercise, held from November 19 to 22, witnessed participation of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, Gujarat Police and the Marine Police, they said.

The high-intensity exercise was organised by the Indian Army's Southern Command and its primary aim was to test the combat readiness of the agencies in a real-time scenario, the officials said.

They said the exercise involved the insertion of troops and complex manoeuvres by the forces in dealing with any possible security challenges in the domains of land, water and air simultaneously in an integrated manner.

"Comprehensive coordination incorporating contemporary technology to include response mechanism in a multi-domain environment, real-time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome emerging multi-dimensional threats were practised and honed," a senior official said.

The exercise was witnessed by the senior hierarchy of participating agencies.

"This is the first time that an effective punch of a field training exercise has been packed in the response mechanism which functions under a robust Central Operation Room (COR) comprising troops of multiple forces," the official said.

"The integration and coordination achieved were apparent," he added.

The participating organisations deployed key assets in the exercise to simulate ways to combat various threats that India may face.

The exercise comes at a time India has bolstered its maritime combat capability in view of evolving security scenarios in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical for India's strategic interests.

China has been making concerted efforts to increase its presence in the region.

The Indian Navy has been ramping up its presence in the Indian Ocean to keep a hawk-eyed vigil over Chinese activities.

