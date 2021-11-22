STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajrang Dal protests against location of temple's name in Indore; civic body removes it

According to eyewitnesses, after the protest by the Bajrang Dal, the place where the temple's name was written was painted with blue colour.

Published: 22nd November 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal Flag

Bajrang Dal flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Right-wing Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh objecting to the spot where the name of the temple of Lord Hanuman was written, prompting the civic body to remove it.

The incident occurred in the Sirpur area of Indore on Sunday.

Bajrang Dal local unit chief Tannu Sharma on Monday said the name of Khedapati Hanuman temple was written at the entrance gate of a public toilet in Sirpur.

He claimed the right-wing activists had asked the municipal corporation to remove the name several times.

"As our demand was being ignored, we staged a protest in front of the public toilet on Sunday. Our religious sentiments were being hurt because the name of Hanuman temple was written on the toilet," he said.

Sharma said that the toilet is located about 100 metres away from the Hanuman temple.

On the other hand, Vinay Bagora, a supervisor with the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC's) public toilet section, said the toilet in question is run by a private body and the civic body's role is to inspect the condition of cleanliness there.

"As soon as we came to know about this issue, we removed the name of the temple after telling that organisation," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the protest by the Bajrang Dal, the place where the temple's name was written was painted with blue colour.

Incidentally, Indore was last declared India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Central government.

