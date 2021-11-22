Channi, Sidhu share stage after long gap

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After a long time, the Punjab chief minister and the Congress’ state chief appeared together in a show of unity in the poll-bound state. The place was Ludhiana and the occasion was a workers’ meeting.

Declaring a war against the ‘cable mafia’, CM Charanjit Singh Channi announced a fixed monthly rate of cable TV connections at `100 to eliminate cartelisation across the state. State party chief Navjot Sidhu said Assembly polls would be fought on “principles and the honest would win.”

Addressing a public gathering in Ludhiana, Channi said the cable monopolisation had resulted in the people’s harassment. He alleged the Badal family owned transport and cable businesses. “People need not pay more than Rs 100 per month. The government will strict action those who violate the new rates. If anyone harasses you, inform me,” he said. Sidhu said the Congress-led government would soon evolve a mechanism to make the state debt-free by launching more effective policies.