STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Channi, Sidhu share stage after long gap

Channi and Sidhu arrived in the national capital on Monday afternoon along with AICC in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and they later met at the party's 'war-room' office.

Published: 22nd November 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  After a long time, the Punjab chief minister and the Congress’ state chief appeared together in a show of unity in the poll-bound state. The place was Ludhiana and the occasion was a workers’ meeting. 

Declaring a war against the ‘cable mafia’, CM Charanjit Singh Channi announced a fixed monthly rate of cable TV connections at `100 to eliminate cartelisation across the state. State party chief Navjot Sidhu said Assembly polls would be fought on “principles and the honest would win.”

Addressing a public gathering in Ludhiana, Channi said the cable monopolisation had resulted in the people’s harassment. He alleged the Badal family owned transport and cable businesses. “People need not pay more than Rs 100 per month. The government will strict action those who violate the new rates. If anyone harasses you, inform me,” he said.  Sidhu said the Congress-led government would soon evolve a mechanism to make the state debt-free by launching more effective policies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Navjot Singh Sidhu congress
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp