Goa Congress attacks TMC, Prashant Kishor's IPAC

The Goa Congress on Monday questioned the silence of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on the BJP in the poll-bound coastal state.

Published: 22nd November 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Congress on Monday questioned the silence of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on the BJP in the poll-bound coastal state and alleged that the latter's agenda may be to help the ruling party.

Assembly polls in Goa are likely to be held in February next year and the Trinamool Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party are planning to contest, which may queer the pitch for the Congress against the BJP.

All India Congress Committee state desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao also alleged that IPAC, a poll consultancy firm mentored by strategist Prashant Kishor, may be "betraying" Banerjee in Goa.

"The agenda of the TMC is to help BJP. They want to weaken all other parties and are targeting the Congress. Why can't they target the BJP? Who is giving them resources, where is the money coming from," Rao questioned while talking to reporters in Quepem in South Goa.

"The people running the IPAC may have a different agenda. They may be even betraying Banerjee. I do not know whether Banerjee knows all this or not," Rao claimed.

