Jaipur Diary

After a long break due to the pandemic, the Jaipur Jewellery Show (JJS) will be held from December 24 to 27.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

After a long break due to the pandemic, the Jaipur Jewellery Show (JJS) will be held from December 24 to 27. The mega show on the theme ‘It’s Time to Sparkle’ will be held at the Exhibition and Convention Center in Jaipur’s Sitapura.  The theme poster of JJS was released by UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal who hoped that this show will prove beneficial for jewellers, coloured gems manufacturers and local artisans who have been waiting for the event.

State attracts global investments from Dubai Expo
The recent Dubai Expo became the platform for the launch of Rajasthan’s investment summit – “Invest Rajasthan 2022” – to be held on January 24 and 25, 2022. By participating in the Dubai Expo for seven days, a high-powered delegation from the desert state showcased the investment opportunities in Rajasthan. The delegation was led by three ministers of the Gehlot government - UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal, Minister of Industries Parsadi Lal Meena and the Minister of Industries & Commerce Arjun Lal Bamaniya. During the Dubai visit the delegation signed 17 LOIs and 24 MOUs on behalf of the state government. These agreements to the tune of about Rs 37,828 crore is expected to create employment opportunities and open doors for more regular investment.

Pink City celebrates 294th Foundation Day 
Jaipur celebrated its 294th foundation day on November 18 with a big function at the Choti Chaupar. The walled city gets its name from Maharaja Jai Singh II  who founded Jaipur in November 1727 – who created Jaipur as one of India’s earliest planned cities. The ‘Jaipur Foundation Day-2021’ was held on November 18 and 19 by the Municipal Corporation Heritage. As part of the celebrations, the ‘Aapno Jaipur’ programme was organised at the Hawa Mahal where an exhibition was held to showcase the evolution of Jaipur into a modern city over the past 294 years.

Jaipur girl crowned  ‘Elite Miss Rajasthan’
Aastha Khandelwal from Jaipur was crowned ‘Elite Miss Rajasthan 2021’ at a glittering ceremony here. The first and second runners up were Vasudha Tiwari of Jaipur and Divisha Paliwal of Udaipur. Talent from cities like Jodhpur and Kota  as well as small cities and villages of the state also made representation at the show. The contestants showcased their skills on the ramp at this pageant in five rounds. Designers from all over Rajasthan displayed collections in the multi-designer round. Fusion jewellery and garments, Indian and Western designer collections were also on display. The winners were decided based on their talent, confidence, and intelligence.

