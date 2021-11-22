STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP man beats dog to death for running away with bag containing mutton

The dog entered the house of Jagdish Chauhan alias Thakur (40) on Sunday and escaped with a bag of mutton kept for cooking in the morning.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:10 PM

Dogs, Pets

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: A man beat a stray dog to death in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after it snatched a bag of mutton and was trying to run away, police said on Monday.

The dog entered the house of Jagdish Chauhan alias Thakur (40) on Sunday and escaped with a bag of mutton kept for cooking in the morning, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said.

Chauhan chased the animal with a stick and beat it to death, Qazi said, adding he was booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC provisions on the complaint of People for Animals Indore unit president Priyanshu Jain.

