Nadda to kick off first leg of UP poll campaign

NEW DELHI: BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday will kick off the first leg of the party’s campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year by launching the regional booth-level activities. With the BJP working out the strategy to work at the pollbooth-levels with the involvements of the top state leaders of the saffron party.

Nadda will hold strategy meetings for the Kanpur and Gorakhpur regions during his two-day-long stay in the poll bound state. BJP national media head Anil Baluni said that Nadda will also inaugurate party offices in seven districts of the state through virtual mode during his stay in the politically important state.

The chief will also be going to the state capital Lucknow to hold stock-taking meetings with party leaders.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi already launching several developmental projects in the state, the BJP is now stepping up its election campaign momentum in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah has also visited the poll-bound state.

Baluni said that Nadda will preside over the organisational meetings in the state’s capital Lucknow.

The visit of the BJP national president is coming close in the heels of the top leadership of the party brainstorming the strategies for the poll-bound state in the national capital a few days ago in which the state leaders were also called in. Nadda is likely to discuss the rollout of the strategies in various zones in which the state has been divided for the electioneering purposes.