NIA detains activist Khurram Parvez in terror funding case in Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday detained a human rights activist here as it carried out raids at different places in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.

Khurram Parvez, the coordinator of the J&K Coalition of Civil Society, was detained during a raid on his Sonawar residence in the city, the officials said.

On October 28 last year, the NIA had searched 10 locations, including that of Parvez, in the valley and one in Bangalore in a case pertaining to certain so-called NGOs and trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was registered on October 8, 2020 under sections of the IPC and the UAPA on receiving "credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in the Union territory, the agency had said.

Besides Sonawar, the raids were carried out at the main office of the coalition of civil society at Amirakadal Bund in the heart of the city, the officials said.

They said several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during the raids and further details are awaited.