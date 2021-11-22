STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition wants immediate polling in Bengal civic bodies; Trinamool wants phased elections

At the meeting the opposition parties including the BJP, CPI(M) alleged that the state government's desire to phase out polling 'was an excuse' as most of the boards had finished their tenure.

Published: 22nd November 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: All opposition political parties on Monday demanded immediate polling at all municipalities and municipal corporations in Bengal at a meeting with the state election commission officials, while the Trinamool Congress sought a phased poll keeping in view the vaccination rate in various cities and towns.

At the meeting the opposition parties including the BJP, CPI(M) alleged that the state government's desire to phase out polling "was an excuse" as most of the boards had finished their tenure long before the pandemic had started, officials, who did not wish to be named as they were not authorised to speak, said.

Trinamool Congress's Tapas Roy, however, rubbished claims of the opposition and said the state government had decided to abide by Covid-19 safety protocols and "there was no other motive behind this", the source said.

Roy had claimed that in Kolkata, 75 percent of the second dose vaccination has been completed while in Howrah, 55 percent people have been fully vaccinated, leading to the state government seeking to have polling for these "two municipalities in the first round".

Roy was accompanied by his party colleague Debashish Kumar in the meeting.

BJP MP Arjun Singh, CPI(M)'s veteran leader Rabin Deb as well as leaders of the CPI, Congress and Forward Bloc attended Monday's all-party meeting, sources elaborated.

"There was no discussion on law and order, security, and about the deployment of security forces during today's meeting, There were discussions on how the elections will be held amid this ongoing pandemic," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress CPM BJP Bengal Civic Elections
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp