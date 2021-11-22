STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi, other leaders greet Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday

Greeting Yadav on his birthday, Modi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Published: 22nd November 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Yadav, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Yadav on his birthday, Modi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

"I wish him a healthy and long life," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among other leaders who wished Yadav included Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. Wishing Lord Ram to give you good health and long life," Adityanath tweeted.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav also extended greetings and wished him a long and healthy life.

"The source of inspiration and energy for all of us, flag bearer of social justice and the one who wrote the story of sensitive politics due to his people's struggles. May you live long, stay healthy and give direction to the country and society," he said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had told PTI that Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday will be celebrated with simplicity at the SP headquarters in Lucknow and Akhilesh Yadav will also be present there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mulayam singh yadav birthday
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp