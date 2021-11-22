STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman run over by mini truck in Jharkhand

A 24-year-old pregnant woman died after being run over by a mini truck in Jharkhand's Godda district on Monday, police said.

Published: 22nd November 2021

By PTI



The incident took place at Pirozpur in Mehrama police station area when the woman, identified as Heena Khatoon, and her mother were returning to the house they were staying in, an officer said.

The pregnant woman died on the spot, while her mother was unharmed, he said.

Irate locals blocked the road and burned tyres demanding adequate compensation for the deceased's kin.

They lifted the blockade after six hours following an assurance by district officials to look into their demand.

The deceased, who hailed from Jamshedpur, was married in Bihar's Bhagalpur a year ago and had visited Godda with her mother to attend a marriage function.

The mini truck was later seized but the driver and his helper managed to escape, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Shankar Tiwary said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

