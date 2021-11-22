STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP to celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday in all districts of UP

Senior party leader and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, however, did not confirm if Mulayam Singh will be attending the event at the party office in Lucknow.

Published: 22nd November 2021 12:38 AM

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party has planned to celebrate party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

"The main function will be held at the party office in Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg, which will also be attended by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Instructions have already been issued by the party chief to hold the birthday celebrations of Netaji in all the districts of the state," senior party leader and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

He, however, did not confirm if Mulayam Singh will be attending the event at the party office in Lucknow.

The SP leader also evaded a reply on whether Shivpal Yadav, the president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), will attend the celebrations.

Shivpal is the brother of the octogenarian leader.

On November 3, Akhilesh Yadav had stated that he would be joining hands with his uncle on the birthday of the party founder.

He had said he would give all respect to Shivpal with whose party he would enter into an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections.

