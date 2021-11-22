STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Ad agency owner booked for using pictures of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in hoardings

According to an FIR lodged with the police after Singh's complaint, it was alleged that the agency's owner had been using pictures of Bhagwat in its hoardings for advertisement.

Published: 22nd November 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The owner of an advertising agency has been booked here for allegedly using pictures of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in its hoardings, police said on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Brijender Kumar Rawat, a case against the agency's owner, Satay Parkash Reshu, was registered on Sunday under section 505(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by district Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Surender Singh.

According to an FIR lodged with the police after Singh's complaint, it was alleged that the agency's owner had been using pictures of Bhagwat in its hoardings for advertisement.

The complainant had asked him to remove the pictures from its hoardings but he failed to do so, they said.

An investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mohan bhagwat RSS chief hoardings
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp