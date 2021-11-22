STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will continue stir till six demands, including legal guarantee of MSP, is met: SKM

The body also said that its agitation will not be called off at Delhi's border points, till the three farm laws, which triggered a year of protests by farmers, are formally repealed in Parliament.

Published: 22nd November 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a body of farmer unions, on Monday reiterated its six demands raised before the government, including legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, and said it will continue with its agitation till they are met.

The body also said that its agitation will not be called off at Delhi's border points, till the three farm laws, which triggered a year of protests by farmers, are formally repealed in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in his address to the nation had announced the Centre's decision to repeal the laws.

"The SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi late evening yesterday, after its meeting at Singhu Border. In this letter, SKM pointed out that the prime minister has chosen the path of unilateral declaration of the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws rather than a bilateral solution, but also welcomed the announcement," the SKM said in a statement.

The Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana was the fountainhead of the farmers' protest, which started last year in November, two months after enactment of the laws.

From there the movement gradually expanded to the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and other sites.

The SKM also sought withdrawal of cases against farmers and building of a memorial for the protesters who died during the agitation against the three contentious central laws.

Despite the prime minister's surprise Friday announcement of repealing the three agri laws, farmer leaders have maintained that they won't budge until the laws are formally repealed in Parliament.

They have also indicated that their stir for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

While thanking Modi for his decision, the SKM, in its letter, had said, "After 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution."

"MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce so that every farmer of the country can be guaranteed MSP announced by the government for their entire crop. Withdraw the draft 'Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021'," the letter read.

It also sought removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021'.

The SKM's demands also include the sacking and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which farmers were killed.

Over a dozen people, including the minister's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far in the violence case.

On the agitation against the three laws, the letter to the prime minister said, "Thousands of farmers have been implicated in hundreds of cases during this movement (June 2020 till date) in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and several other states. These cases should be withdrawn immediately."

"During this movement, about 700 farmers have died. There should be compensation and rehabilitation support for their families. Land should be allotted at the Singhu Border to build a memorial for the deceased farmers," it stated.

The SKM warned that the agitation will continue till the government resumes talks with it over the six issues listed in the letter.

"Prime minister, you have appealed to the farmers that we should now go back home. We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets. We too desire to return to our homes, families and farming after resolving these issues as soon as possible," the SKM said.

"If the agitation has to end, then the government should immediately resume talks with the SKM on the six issues. Till then, the SKM will continue this movement," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samyukt Kisan Morcha Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp