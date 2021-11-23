STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief meet in Lucknow, seat-sharing discussed

Rastriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the state capital and "there is a discussion on seat sharing".

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

SP president Akhilesh Yadav with RLD chief Jayant Chowdhury. (Photo | Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rastriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chowdhury on Tuesday met here to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Yadav had earlier said that his party's alliance with the Rastriya Lok Dal is final and only sharing of seats is to be discussed.

"Badhte Kadam," Chowdhury said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader said, "Shri Jayant Chowdhury ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)."

When asked Rastriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the state capital and "there is a discussion on seat sharing".

About the number of seats the RLD will be getting to fight in the polls early next year, Ahmad said it has not been finalised yet.

