Amid standoff with China, Centre clears equipment worth Rs 2,236 crore for IAF

The decision to clear the procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Published: 23rd November 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI.

Image of Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved a proposal to procure GSAT-7C satellite and related equipment for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of Rs 2,236 crore.

The procurement is being made to enhance the communication network of the IAF, officials said.

The decision to clear the procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for one capital acquisition proposal of the IAF for its modernisation and operational needs amounting to Rs 2,236 crore under the category of 'Make in India', the defence ministry said.

"The procurement proposal of the Air Force was for GSAT-7C satellite and ground hubs for real-time connectivity of software-defined radios (SDRs)," it said in a statement.

It said the project envisages complete design, development and launching of satellite in India.

"Induction of GSAT-7C satellite and ground hubs for software-defined radios (SDRs) will enhance the ability of our armed forces to communicate beyond Line of Sight among one another in all circumstances in a secure mode," it added.

