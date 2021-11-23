STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader Kirti Azad to join Trinamool Congress amid Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit

Azad, who joined Congress in 2019 ahead of the general elections, is expected to move on to TMC and his formal joining is likely on Tuesday evening in presence of Mamata.

Published: 23rd November 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Kirti Azad

Former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Kirti Azad (File photo| PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could start poaching accusation debate in two opposition parties, former cricketer and Congress leader Kirti Azad is set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the national capital in presence of party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, who landed in Delhi on Monday on a four day visit, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also on her agenda is meeting with other opposition leaders to discuss strategy for upcoming winter session of parliament and formation of a United Front.

However, what is considered as a setback for possible alliance, Azad, who joined Congress in 2019 ahead of the general elections, is expected to move on to TMC and his formal joining is likely on Tuesday evening in presence of Mamata. 

Earlier, Congress women wing chief Sushmita Dev, former Goa Chief Minisyer Luizinho Falerio, former Congress MP and son of president Paranab Mukherjee, Abhijit, and former Congress MLA in UP Lalitjesh Pati Tripathi have joined the TMC. Dev and Falerio have already been elected to Rajya Sabha by the TMC.

Sources said that the TMC is in touch with leaders from other parties and many are expected to join the party in coming months. "This is all part of party's move to have national presence with Mamata Banerjee ready to challenge Prime Minister in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is part of national expansion plan," said a senior TMC leader. 

Azad, was suspended by the BJP in 2015 after he accused former Union Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged corruption in Delhi's cricket body DDCA at a time it was headed by him. He was in the BJP for 26 years and was a three-time parliamentarian from Bihar's Darbhanga.

He failed to won in 2019 on a Congress ticket. After joining Congress, he has termed it as a "gharwapsi" (homecoming) as his father Bhagwat Jha Azad was a Congress leader and a former chief minister of Bihar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Kirti Azad United Front Mamata Banerjee congress
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp