Constitution Day to be celebrated in Parliament's Central Hall on November 26

The main event will be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and various other dignitaries.

Published: 23rd November 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Constitution Day will be celebrated in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26 and President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the event, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference about the event, Joshi said the main event will be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and various other dignitaries.

The event is being organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Speaker, the parliamentary affairs minister said.

According to Joshi, the preamble of the Constitution will be recited during the event.

A call has been made to the public to read the preamble en masse along with the president through various modes such as radio, TV, and social media, he said.

He further said to make the celebrations a public campaign and ensure Jan Bhagidari, the ministry has developed two portals on -- "online reading of the preamble to the Constitution" in 23 languages and "online quiz on Constitutional democracy".

Celebration of Constitution Day was started in 2015 by Modi.

This time, the main function in the central hall will be organised by Lok Sabha Secretariat, Joshi said.

Asked about the bill to be tabled by the government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament for repealing the three agri laws, Joshi said the prime minister has already made the announcement and the agriculture ministry is deliberating on it.

Modi on Friday announced his government's decision to repeal the three farm laws over which the farmers have been protesting for almost a year at Delhi's borders.

Despite the climbdown by the government, farmer unions have said they will continue their agitation on other demands, including an MSP law and the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra over last month's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

