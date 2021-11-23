STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure supply of gunny bags for paddy purchase: Chhattisgarh CM to PM; fears law and order situation

CM Baghel said Chhattisgarh requires 5.25 lakh bundles of gunny bags for paddy procurement but has received permission to purchase only 2.14 lakh bundles.

Published: 23rd November 2021

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure a timely supply of new jute gunny bags to the state for paddy purchase, saying their unavailability could create a law and order situation during the procurement drive beginning December 1.

In his letter addressed to the prime minister, Baghel said Chhattisgarh requires 5.25 lakh bundles of gunny bags for paddy procurement but has received permission to purchase only 2.14 lakh bundles of new gunny bags, a public relations department official said.

"The paddy procurement drive under the minimum support price (MSP) declared by the Centre for the Kharif Marketing Year 2021-22 is scheduled to start from December 1 in the state and necessary preparations are being made. Around 105 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is expected to be procured from farmers in the state for which 5.25 lakh bundles of gunny bags are required," the CM stated.

However, according to a letter issued by the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution on November 12, Chhattisgarh has got permission to purchase only 2.14 lakh bundles of new gunny bags through Jute Commissioner Kolkata, the letter said.

Indents have been issued by the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Society Marketing Federation for the purchase but the state has so far received only 86,856 bundles of the gunny bags, which is much less than the sanctioned quantity, Baghel wrote.

Stating that satisfactory progress is not seen despite Chhattisgarh's continuous efforts to receive the full quantity of gunny bags, Baghel wrote, "if the gunny bags are not supplied in time, it may lead to law and order situation during the procurement drive period".

He urged the PM to direct the Union Food department and Jute Commissioner to ensure a timely supply of gunny bags.

