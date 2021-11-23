Farm laws repeal due to BJP workers' failure to enlighten farmers: Uma Bharti

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Pained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s November 19 announcement to repeal three farm laws, senior BJP leader and ex-union minister Uma Bharti has blamed the saffron party’s workers for failing to enlighten the farmers on the farm laws.

In PM’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi for the last four days, the ex-Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted on Monday, “the PM’s November 19 announcement left me speechless, which is why I’m commenting about it after three days.”

“People like me are pained by what the PM said while announcing the repeal of the three farm laws. If the PM didn’t succeed in educating farmers about the importance of the three farm laws, it’s because of the weakness of all BJP workers. Why did we (BJP workers) fail in connecting and communicating with the farmers on these laws,” Bharti tweeted further.

“I was particularly pained by the PM’s announcement, as I deeply felt that we (BJP rank and file) failed to face and counter the opposition’s false propaganda on the issue,” Bharti added.

Among the frontal leaders of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement, Bharti, however, showered praise on the PM’s leadership, tweeting, “by announcing repeal of the farm laws, the PM has established his greatness. I pray to Lord Kashi Vishwanath that such an exceptional and visionary leader lives long and succeeds in all endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Bharti’s tweets have given ammo to opposition Congress leaders to attack the ruling BJP.

“Uma Bharti’s tweets have exposed the real state of the BJP organization. Despite boasting of being training based workers, the BJP workers failed to convince the farmers on the three farm laws. Now the farmers will teach the BJP and its workers the befitting lesson,” ex-MP minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA PC Sharma said.