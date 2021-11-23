STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat teen climbs on to train wagon to shoot Instagram video, dies of electric shock

Prem Panhcal (15) came in contact with a high voltage overhead wire above the goods train wagon stationed in Sabarmati Yard on Monday evening.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A schoolboy died after he climbed atop a train wagon to record a video for social media app Instagram and got electrocuted in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

Prem Panhcal (15) came in contact with a high voltage overhead wire above the goods train wagon stationed in Sabarmati Yard on Monday evening, a railway police official said.

"He had come there along with his friend from Ranip area here.

The impact of the electrocution was such that he was flung to the ground and died instantly.

His friend has said Panchal climbed on the roof of the wagon to record a video on his mobile phone for Instagram," he added.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was underway, the official added.

