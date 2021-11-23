STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hurdles cleared for AK 203 rifles deal with Russia; likely to be sealed during Putin's India visit

Under the nearly Rs 5,000 crore deal, the Indo-Russian joint venture will produce over six lakh AK 203 rifles over a period of 10 years at a manufacturing facility in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 23rd November 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are likely to seal the long-pending AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles deal under the Make in India initiative during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit here next month for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

A meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh deliberated on key aspects of the joint venture and is learnt to have cleared the hurdles for its finalisation, they said.

Under the nearly Rs 5,000 crore deal, the Indo-Russian joint venture will produce over six lakh AK 203 rifles over a period of 10 years at a manufacturing facility in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The contentious issues that have been sorted out now included the cost component, the sources said.

Both sides had given in-principle approval for the deal Singh's visit to Moscow last year.

The joint venture is also expected to explore the possibility of exporting the AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles.

Putin is likely to visit India on December 6 for the summit with Modi.

The two sides are also looking at holding the inaugural '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial dialogue around the time of the summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singh are scheduled to hold the dialogue with their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoygu.

The Modi-Putin summit is expected to produce specific outcomes in further expanding ties in areas of defence, trade and energy.

It is learnt that the two sides are going to firm up a number of agreements in the areas of defence, trade and investment, and science and technology at the summit.

A framework for military-technical cooperation is set to be renewed for the next decade at the summit besides announcing a joint commission on technology and science.

India and Russia have also reached the final phase of negotiation for a logistics support agreement and it is likely to be signed either during the two-plus-two talks or at the summit.

The pact will allow militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

The summit was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far 20 Annual Summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vladimir Putin AK 203 Kalashnikov PM Modi Defence Acquisition Council
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp