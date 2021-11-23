Madhya Pradesh’s new excise policy will help tribals, says CM Chouhan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A week after PM Modi launched a series of tribal-centric initiatives at the start of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday travelled to tribal-dominated Mandla district to attend the valedictory of the week-long celebrations.

Attending the event at Ramnagar Mandla, Chouhan also performed ground-breaking of development works worth over Rs 600 crore. He announced that tribals would be given the right to manage community forest. Chouhan also said the government is formulating a new excise policy, in which the tribal community will be able to make liquor traditionally from Mahua. The right to sell this heritage liquor will also be given to the tribals.

The chief minister also announced that the primary health centre at Manpur in Indore will be named as Tantya Bhil Health Centre in memory of the tribal hero.