STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh’s new excise policy will help tribals, says CM Chouhan

Attending the event at Ramnagar Mandla, Chouhan also performed ground-breaking of development works worth over Rs 600 crore.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A week after PM Modi launched a series of tribal-centric initiatives at the start of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday travelled to tribal-dominated Mandla district to attend the valedictory of the week-long celebrations.

Attending the event at Ramnagar Mandla, Chouhan also performed ground-breaking of development works worth over Rs 600 crore. He announced that tribals would be given the right to manage community forest. Chouhan also said the government is formulating a new excise policy, in which the tribal community will be able to make liquor traditionally from Mahua. The right to sell this heritage liquor will also be given to the tribals.

The chief minister also announced that the primary health centre at Manpur in Indore will be named as Tantya Bhil Health Centre in memory of the tribal hero. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJJP Madhya Pradesh xcise policy
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp