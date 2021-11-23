STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Major breakthrough in Zoji La tunnel project

According to officials, T-1 has two tubes, with 448-metere  and 472-metere lengths. “The first tube was day-lighted on November 4 and the second tube was day-lighted today,” they said.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Moving one step closer in providing all-weather road connectivity between J&K and Ladakh, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) on Monday achieved a breakthrough in constructing the strategic Zoji La tunnel by completing the excavation of the second tube of Tunnel-1.  

According to officials, T-1 has two tubes, with 448-metere  and 472-metere lengths. “The first tube was day-lighted on November 4 and the second tube was day-lighted today,” they said. According to officials, the challenging task has been completed ahead of schedule. “It was difficult to tunnel this stretch as water kept seeping in,” they said.

The total length of Zoji La project is 32km and is divided into two parts. The highway will have two twin-tube tunnels, five bridges, and two snow galleries. Part-1 of the project, comprising 18km, connects Sonamarg and Taltal, having major bridges and twin tunnels. Officials said the next twin tubes having a length of 2km each shall achieve day-lighting in April 2022. MEIL, a leading infrastructure company, was awarded the Zoji La project in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoji La tunnel
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp