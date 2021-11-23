STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private players to run theme-based trains by leasing them from railways under Bharat Gaurav service

The railways minister said these trains could be run both by the private sector as well as the IRCTC.

Published: 23rd November 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing a press conference on the Bharat Gaurav trains. (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Railways is in the process of finalising theme-based tourist circuit trains through private and state-owned service providers in a move to display the country’s rich cultural heritage.
To promote the first-of-its-kind theme-based train services, the railways has dedicated more than 3,000 AC and non-AC coaches of various categories to run around 190 tourist circuit trains to various cultural and heritage sites.

The first Bharat Gaurav train may begin by January next year, railway sources said. As many as 15 private and government-owned service providers have shown interest in Bharat Gaurav trains. “After freight and passenger segments, the railways is now tapping the tourism segment. We have arranged 3,033 AC and non-AC coaches of various classes to the compositions of 190 theme-based tourist circuit trains,” said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw said it was the idea of PM Narendra Modi to run such theme-based tourist circuit trains to translate the people’s eagerness to see the cultural heritages and historical places in one go. The service providers would be free to decide the themes and beautify the interiors and exteriors of coaches to create a memorable experience. “The Bharat Gaurav trains will have a composition of 14 to 16 coaches, including 2 SLR, offering all amenities and high-class hospitality to the passengers,” said the minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bharat Gaurav trains Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp