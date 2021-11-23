SAD has firm alliance with BSP, will not join hands with BJP: Sukhbir Badal

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said his party has a firm alliance with the BSP and it will not join hands with former partner BJP.

The SAD's future lies with the BSP, he said while talking to reporters at Chabbewal, about 36 km from here.

"We have a firm alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)," he said while replying to a question and asserted that the SAD will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The old alliance between the BJP and the SAD broke last year when the Shiromani Akali Dal quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm laws.

The elections for the 117-member Punjab Assembly are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the SAD-BSP alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

When asked to comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making promises for various sections of the society ahead of Punjab polls, Badal said the AAP chief should implement these in Delhi first.

"First, he should give permanent jobs to teachers, who were on contract there, and then give guarantee of permanent jobs to them in Punjab.

By giving false guarantees, Kejriwal cannot befool the people of the state," he said.

He alleged that former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh did not fulfill promises made to the people of the state before the last assembly elections and now present Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was making tall promises.

Badal alleged that both Kejriwal and Channi were lying to the people of state and making false promises.

"Kejriwal must prove his sincerity by first implementing the promises he's making in Punjab in his own state, otherwise, Punjabis will not believe him.

Why has he not given an allowance to women, 300 units of free power and also regularised jobs in Delhi," he questioned.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will form the next government in Punjab and said the astute voter understands that other parties have miserably failed and now in a desperate attempt trying to woo people by announcing freebies.

These parties have exposed themselves and will be routed in the 2022 assembly elections, Shekhawat, who is BJP's in-charge for the Punjab polls, told a party meeting here.

"The year 2022 will see the BJP forming the next government in the state as the astute voter of Punjab understands that opposition parties have failed miserably and are now in a desperate attempt trying to woo the public by mere announcements of doling out freebies," he said.

"Work and only work translates into electoral victory," Shekhawat said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a statesman and a true keeper of democracy, he pointed that the three farm laws were for the benefit of the agriculture sector but a certain segment could not understand the economic viability.

In keeping with the true spirit of democracy, the prime minister went ahead and announced repealing of the laws, Shekhawat said.

Modi on Friday announced repeal of the three agri laws that triggered a year of protests by farmers.

Interacting with reporters after the meeting, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the ruling Congress in Punjab cannot wipe out its "total apathy of governance by merely changing the chief minister".

"A desperate attempt to mislead the public has been orchestrated, but that won't work," he said.

On the farm laws issue, Sharma said, "Our prime minister is not just an eminent politician but a true statesman and he has demonstrated his sagacity by taking this decision."

"The farm laws were to benefit the agriculture sector but regrettably a segment of farmers was not convinced. Regrettably opposition parties are still misleading the agitating farmers and the agitation has not yet been withdrawn, which is very unfortunate," he said.

Hitting out at Congress, he said, "It is on record that Congress in Punjab had promised that farmers loans will be waived but till date how many farmers have been bailed out by this Congress government? Farmers are still committing suicides".

The Congress will be routed in next elections in Punjab, Sharma claimed.