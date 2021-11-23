Supreme Court raps Union Rail ministry for conflicting rehab stand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled the Ministry of Railway for taking contradictory stands before different forums, including the top court, with regard to its rehabilitation policy for evicted slum dwellers.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar directed Secretary, Ministry of Railways to explain the conflicting position taken before different forums, including Supreme Court of India, the Gujarat High Court and the Punjab & Haryana High Court with regards to the rehabilitation policy by filing an affidavit.

The court also issued directions to submit a timeline within which the Railways proposed to complete the rehabilitation with regards to the project of 2.65 km which would be affecting the seven bastis. “We have heard Senior Counsel Colin Gonsalves for the petitioner and ASG KM Nataraj for the Ministry of Railways. It is brought to our notice that in some other proceedings before Delhi High Court, the Railways had given assurance to Delhi High Court that the rehabilitation policy propounded by Delhi government would be adopted by the Railways,” the bench observed.

“Not only that, the solicitor general, (appearing) for railways before this court, gave assurance that necessary rehabilitation plans would be made shortly. On the other hand the stand taken by Railways before Gujarat HC was completely contrary to the position that it does not have any policy,” the bench stated while slating the hearing for November 29.