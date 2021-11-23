STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court to hear Mullaiperiyar case on Dec 10

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Mullaiperiyar dam case expeditiously for final settlement of all the points of dispute and slated the case to December 10.

File picture of Mullaiperiyar dam in Idukki district in Kerala (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Mullaiperiyar dam case expeditiously for final settlement of all the points of dispute and slated the case to December 10. A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar stated that the hearing of the case will be subject to completion of hearing in other on-going part-heard matters.

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the State of Kerala, submitted that emergency orders are not required now, as the water level is under the monitoring of the Supervisory Committee. He added that the objections raised by Kerala to the rule curve suggested by TN needs to be settled.

The bench said that it will be a matter for final adjudication.Senior Advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for TN also agreed that immediate directions are not needed and it can be posted for final hearing.

Mullaiperiyar
