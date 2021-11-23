STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies after falling unconscious in Gujarat coffee shop, kin blame youth from another community

A Khatodara police station official on Tuesday said, for the moment, an accidental death case had been registered in the incident that took place on Monday evening.

By PTI

SURAT: A 22-year-old first year B.Ed student died after falling unconscious at a coffee shop in Surat in Gujarat and her kin has alleged that a youth belonging to another religious community who had accompanied her was responsible for the death.

"The woman visited the coffee shop with a youngster and was admitted in the civil hospital after she fell unconscious. She died shortly after admission. The body has been sent for post mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishor Baloliya.

Meanwhile, a kin of the woman has claimed the youngster accompanying her was responsible for the death and had fled from the hospital after admitting her.

"We started looking for her after she failed to return from college till late evening. Her phone was switched off as well. At 9 pm, a policeman informed us about the entire incident," the kin said.

The relative alleged the youth was harassing her for some time now and may have poisoned her.

