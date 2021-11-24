STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 fully-vaccinated Army officers test Covid positive in Madhya Pradesh

All asymptomatic infected officers isolated at Military Hospital in Mhow  

Published: 24th November 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:41 AM

The State had conducted 53,686 tests of which, 2,746 were confirmed RT-PCR tests conducted in a private facility.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 11 fully-vaccinated Indian Army officers, who were pursuing a certificate course in business management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Indore) in Madhya Pradesh, have tested COVID positive in the last four days.

All these asymptomatic COVID-positive army officers have been isolated at the Military Hospital in the cantonment town Mhow in Indore district only. As many as 65 contacts of these infected officers have been traced and their samples were taken for testing.

While confirming the development, the Indore District COVID-19 Nodal Officer, Dr Amit Malakar told The New Indian Express that two of these officers had tested COVID positive three days back, while nine others tested positive for the same viral disease in the last 24 hours.

In total, 13 people tested COVID positive in the entire Indore district over the last 24 hours, out of which nine were Army officers, who were pursuing the short term certificate course in business management for the defence officers at IIM-Indore.

“Just after two of these officers tested COVID positive three days back, the IIM-Indore turned offline classes of that short term course into online mode. All their points of contact at the IIM-Indore have been found COVID negative,” Dr Malakar added.

In total 60 Army Officers from across the country were pursuing the six-months certificate course in business management for defence officers (CCBMDO) at IIM-I. This course is helpful for professional resettlement of short service commissioned Army officers post-retirement.

The Army officers were pursuing the course for the last two and half months and were staying at a secure facility in Rau town of Indore district.

In September, 30 Indian Army officers at the Army War College in cantonment town Mhow of Indore had tested positive for COVID-19. All of them also were fully vaccinated and asymptomatic for COVID.

