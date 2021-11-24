STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP UP incharge, holds 'strategic discussion' for 2022 polls

About an alliance with the SP, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "The discussion has just started. A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later."

Akhilesh Yadav with UP AAP incharge Sanjay Singh. (Photo | Twitter/ @SanjayAzadSln)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A day after meeting Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met AAP Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh and held a "strategic discussion" for the 2022 state assembly polls.

"A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed," Singh told reporters after the meeting here.

About an alliance with the SP, Singh said, "The discussion has just started. A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later."

The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone.

Singh was present at a book release programme of SP leader Ramgopal Yadav on Tuesday here in which party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were also present.

Akhilesh Yadav had met the RLD chief on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls.

"Badhte Kadam," Chaudhary had said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Akhilesh Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader had said, "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)."

Akhilesh Yadav in his statements has repeatedly said the SP is open for alliance with smaller parties.

