STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad High Court says oral sex with minor 'not major offence', reduces assaulter's jail term

The high court held that the convict could not be charged under section 6 of POCSO Act as the oral sex does not fall in the category of aggravated sexual assault or sexual assault.

Published: 24th November 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Observing that ‘oral sex’ with a minor does not come under the ‘aggravated sexual assault’ category in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Allahabad High Court reduced the jail term of a man convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy from 10 years to seven years.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anil Kumar pronounced the judgment on November 20 while hearing the convict Sonu Kushwaha’s plea challenging a special sessions court order sentencing him to ten years’ imprisonment. In 2018, it was alleged by a resident of UP’s Jhansi district that his 10-year-old son was taken to a place of worship by Kushwaha and forced to have “oral sex” in lieu of Rs 20.

The special sessions court in Jhansi convicted Kushwaha under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), along with section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. However, the HC held that the convict could not be charged under section 6 of POCSO Act as the oral sex does not fall in the category of aggravated sexual assault or sexual assault. “It comes into the category of penetrative sexual assault which is punishable under section 4 of POCSO Act and not Section 6 of the same law,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act Allahabad High Court
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp