Congress show-cause notice to Amarinder's wife Preneet Kaur over 'anti-party activities'

In the notice, the Congress asked Kaur to explain her stand on the issue within seven days 'otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action'.

Published: 24th November 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Preneet Kaur

Congress MP Preneet Kaur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Congress Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to its Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, seeking an explanation for her "anti-party activities".

Kaur has been asked to explain her stand within seven days.

Issuing the notice to Kaur, Congress leader Harish Choudhary, the in-charge of party's Punjab affairs, wrote, "For the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities."

"This information and news have been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh ji resigned from Congress and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress. We are also made aware of your announcements in the media about siding with your husband's party," he wrote.

In the notice, the Congress asked Kaur to explain her stand on the issue within seven days "otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action".

Notably, Amarinder Singh had resigned as Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Amarinder Singh.

After his unceremonious exit from the state government, Amarinder Singh floated his political party and named it the Punjab Lok Congress.

He is hoping for a seat arrangement with the BJP for the upcoming elections.

Amarinder Singh had also announced that he will fight from the Patiala seat, his family bastion, in the 2022 assembly elections.

He has represented the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

