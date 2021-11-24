STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction of 3.61 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana approved

The approval was given by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved the construction of 3.61 lakh houses in 17 states and union territories under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses sanctioned under the scheme to 1.14 crore, a statement said on Wednesday.

The approval was given by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Tuesday.

In the statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that out of the 1.14 crore sanctioned houses, over 89 lakh have been grounded for construction and 52.5 lakh completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

It stated that the secretary has asked states and union territories to resolve the issues without delay so that construction of houses can be expedited.

The total investment under the Mission is Rs 7.52 lakh crore, with a central assistance of Rs 1.85 lakh crore, the ministry said, adding that so far, Rs 1.13 lakh crore has already been released.

In the meeting, Mishra also laid renewed emphasis to accelerate housing construction and completion across the country within stipulated time under PMAY-U so that the goal of 'Housing for All' by 2022 can be achieved, statement stated.

At the CSMC meeting, an e-Finance module was also launched by the HUA secretary.

The e-Finance module has been integrated with all modules of the PMAY-U MIS system and designed, developed within PMAY-U MIS System with the objective to provide unique platform to all stakeholders for disbursement of funds through direct benefit transfer mode and to validate beneficiaries, it also stated.

