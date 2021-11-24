Himachal Pradesh BJP V-P Kripal Parmar quits as discontent looms in party

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: All is not well in the BJP after the party lost the bypolls in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. Accusing BJP state leaders of having dictatorial attitude, Himachal BJP vice-president and former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar on Tuesday resigned from the party post and not the party just a day before the crucial core group and state executive meeting. This could further aggravate the simmering discontent among a section of the party leaders who feel they have no say in party decisions.

The BJP legislature party meeting has been scheduled for November 26. While the party core group and state BJP executive meeting to be held here on November 24 and 25 in which the reasons for defeat in the bypolls and corrective steps will be discussed, party should take before the assembly elections which are scheduled for later next year. Parmar who is considered close to national BJP president J P Nadda was denied the ticket for the bypoll from Fatehpur in Kangra.

Sources said, Parmar had tried to raise the ‘genuine’ issues but nobody’s avail.senior party leaders were feeling humiliated in the present set up. Earlier, Neelam Sarek BJP candidatel from Jubbal-Kotkhai who lost her security deposit in the recent bypoll has also registered her displeasure at the appointment of office bearers to the Mandal unit without her consultation. Former minister and sitting MLA from Jwalamukhi, Ramesh Dhawala, also aired his grievances against dictatorial attitude of senior leadership.

