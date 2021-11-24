STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh BJP V-P Kripal Parmar quits as discontent looms in party

Former minister and sitting MLA from Jwalamukhi, Ramesh Dhawala, also aired his grievances against dictatorial attitude of senior leadership.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  All is not well in the BJP after the party lost the bypolls in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. Accusing BJP state leaders of having dictatorial attitude, Himachal BJP vice-president and former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar on Tuesday resigned from the party post and not the party just a day before the crucial core group and state executive meeting. This could further aggravate the simmering discontent among a section of the party leaders who feel they have no say in party decisions.    

The BJP legislature party meeting has been scheduled for November 26. While the party core group and state BJP executive meeting to be held here on November 24 and 25 in which the reasons for defeat in the bypolls and corrective steps will be discussed, party should take  before the assembly elections which are scheduled for later next year. Parmar who is considered close to national BJP president J P Nadda was denied the ticket for the bypoll from Fatehpur in Kangra.  

Sources said, Parmar had tried to raise the ‘genuine’ issues but nobody’s avail.senior party leaders were feeling humiliated in the present set up.  Earlier, Neelam Sarek BJP candidatel from Jubbal-Kotkhai who lost her security deposit in the recent bypoll has also registered her displeasure at the appointment of office bearers to the Mandal unit without her consultation. Former minister and sitting MLA from Jwalamukhi, Ramesh Dhawala, also aired his grievances against dictatorial attitude of senior leadership.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kripal Parmar Himachal Pradesh BJP
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp