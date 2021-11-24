Indore's Patalpani station to be named after tribal hero Amar Krantikari Tantya Bheel

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ten days after country’s first world class railway station in Bhopal was renamed, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that a proposal to rename Indore’s Patalpani railway station as Amar Krantikari Tantya Bheel station would be sent to the centre shortly.

Tantya Bheel is one of the most revered tribal warriors/heroes in Madhya Pradesh. The Bheel and Gond tribals are two of the major tribes in MP, where 22 per cent of the population is of tribals. While Rani Kamlapati (after whom Bhopal’s Habibganj railway station was renamed recently) was a Gond tribe queen, Tantya Bheel was a Bheel tribe hero.

The CM also announced on Tuesday that a grand programme will be organised at Patalpani in Indore on December 4 to pay homage to the immortal revolutionary Tantya Bheel. Tantya Bheel fought against exploitation and sacrificed himself to free Mother India from the shackles of subjugation. The chief minister said that Veer Tantya Bheel was hanged in Jabalpur Jail. His last rites were performed at Patalpani near Mhow.