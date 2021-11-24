STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmir cops arrest three for killing of salesman

“Subsequently, they were arrested and during questioning they confessed,” he said. On November 9 evening, militants had shot dead Ibrahim near the shop at Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Harshamani is employed in Chatiaguda of Sinapali block. (Representational image.)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday said the police solved the November 9 killing of a salesman of a Pandit businessman in Srinagar by arresting three accused persons, recovering the pistol and vehicle used in the attack. A police spokesman said during investigation into killing of Ibrahim Ahmad, the salesman of Pandit businessman Sandeep Mawa, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the killing learnt about the involvement of three accused persons – Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar – all residents of Lelhar, Pulwama in the militancy incident. 

“Subsequently, they were arrested and during questioning they confessed,” he said. On November 9 evening, militants had shot dead Ibrahim near the shop at Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. According to police spokesman, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the trio were linked with militant outfit LeT (TRF) and they had executed the attack on directions of militant handler from across the border.

“The arrested trio was in touch with Pak-based militant handlers for last 4 months,” he said. The spokesman said on disclosure of the arrested trio, weapon of offence (pistol along with 7 rounds) and a grenade were recovered. Besides, an Alto car was also seized on their disclosure After the killing of the salesman, the Pandit businessman had claimed that he was the target of the attack and his salesman was killed in “mistaken identity” by the militants.

Sandeep had told The New Indian Express that he was alerted about an imminent threat to his life at 3.00 pm on November 9 and he had immediately left the shop in a vehicle other than the one used by him on a daily basis.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Police Kashmir Police
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp