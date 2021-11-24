Kashmir cops arrest three for killing of salesman

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday said the police solved the November 9 killing of a salesman of a Pandit businessman in Srinagar by arresting three accused persons, recovering the pistol and vehicle used in the attack. A police spokesman said during investigation into killing of Ibrahim Ahmad, the salesman of Pandit businessman Sandeep Mawa, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the killing learnt about the involvement of three accused persons – Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar – all residents of Lelhar, Pulwama in the militancy incident.

“Subsequently, they were arrested and during questioning they confessed,” he said. On November 9 evening, militants had shot dead Ibrahim near the shop at Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. According to police spokesman, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the trio were linked with militant outfit LeT (TRF) and they had executed the attack on directions of militant handler from across the border.

“The arrested trio was in touch with Pak-based militant handlers for last 4 months,” he said. The spokesman said on disclosure of the arrested trio, weapon of offence (pistol along with 7 rounds) and a grenade were recovered. Besides, an Alto car was also seized on their disclosure After the killing of the salesman, the Pandit businessman had claimed that he was the target of the attack and his salesman was killed in “mistaken identity” by the militants.

Sandeep had told The New Indian Express that he was alerted about an imminent threat to his life at 3.00 pm on November 9 and he had immediately left the shop in a vehicle other than the one used by him on a daily basis.

