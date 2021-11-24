STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee meets PM, raises issue of BSF's territorial jurisdiction in West Bengal

Banerjee said that she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the Global Business Summit which would be held in West Bengal next year.

Published: 24th November 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the issue of the BSF's territorial jurisdiction in the state, demanding that it be withdrawn.

She also told Modi that the federal structure of the country should not be disturbed in any way.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Banerjee said that she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the Global Business Summit which would be held in West Bengal next year.

The chief minister said that she raised the issue of violence in Tripura in which TMC workers were allegedly assaulted by BJP workers.

On the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, she said, "If Akhilesh (Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav) needs our help, then we are ready to extend help."

Banerjee also clarified that she did not seek time with anyone other than the prime minister, saying she understood that leaders are busy with the Punjab polls.

The TMC chief said that she will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during her visit to Mumbai on November 30-December 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee PM Modi
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp