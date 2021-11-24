Mass Preamble reading session on November 26, public can join via portal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday will inaugurate an initiative to read out the Preamble of the Constitution in Parliament. People can take part online in the activity for which certificates will be given to the participants, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The initiative comes at a time when the NDA dispensation is facing increasing agitation on various fronts, including by the farmers’ unions against contentious farm laws. Joshi said the Lok Sabha secretariat will hold a function in the Central Hall to commemorate the Constitution Day on November 26 with wider participation of the people to generate larger awareness about the Constitution as part of the ongoing “Amrut Mahotsav” activities. The government will also organize a quiz contest about the Constitution for the people, he added.

Citizens can take part in reading out the Preamble on a portal in 23 languages, Joshi said, adding that anybody can participate from anywhere and also get certificates. “After the speech of President, all the people can take part in the live Preamble reading out session. People working in all the government departments, students in schools and colleges and institutions will be requested to take part in the live reading session.”

The initiative was completely apolitical in nature, he said, adding the states were welcome to hold similar programmes. An online quiz will also be launched by President in which people can answer questions about the Constitution, including fundamental duties.