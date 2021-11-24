PM Modi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's fifth international airport on November 25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to have five international airports, as PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on November 25.

Earlier, it had two international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi. The third has come up in Kushinagar and a fourth in Ayodhya is likely to become operational early next year. This Noida airport — the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR — will help decongest the IGI Airport.

Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the first phase of the airport will serve about 1.2 crore passengers annually. The first phase costing over Rs 10,050 crore is scheduled to be completed by 2024.