Pregnant woman dies after Covid-19 jab in Jharkhand; probe underway

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A Nine months pregnant woman allegedly died within 24 hours of being administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Shikaripara in Dumka. According to the complaint lodged by her husband, Jatin Murmu, she was forcefully administered the jab while she had gone to withdraw money from Shikaripara on November 17 and died the very next day.

The complaint has been lodged with Shikaripara Block Development Officer (BDO) demanding action against the health workers who administered the jab and compensation for him. Interestingly, the man was given referral slip by the CHC in charge suggesting that the woman was admitted with the complaints of side effects of the first dose of the vaccine.

The husband further added that within hours at around 12 in the midnight, she complained of uneasiness following which she was taken to the nearest Health and Wellness Center at Kolaiwari on the next morning where they referred her to Shikaripara CHC.

“Following her deteriorating health condition, she was referred further to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka at 4.00 pm, where she along with the child in her womb passed away around 7.00 pm,” said the husband.

Taking cognizance into the matter, State Health Minister Banna Gupta said, “I have sought a report on under what circumstances the pregnant women was vaccinated forcefully.” They cannot get away just by saying that she died as she was anaemic, he said.

