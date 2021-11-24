STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur diary: Cleanest state honour, VAT on fuel reduced and more

On November 3, the Central government had slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 & Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh’s 67 bodies received 67 awards in different categories.

Chhattisgarh’s 67 bodies received 67 awards in different categories.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

‘Cleanest state’ honour for third consecutive year
‘Sustainable and productive’ waste management model that engages over 10,000 ‘Swachta Didis’ collecting 1,600 tons of wet-dry waste and scientifically disposing them daily, has earned Chhattisgarh the cleanest state tag. President Ram Nath Kovind gave the award in the ‘cleanest state’ category. The Centre has declared Chhattisgarh as first Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ state. Chhattisgarh’s 67 bodies received 67 awards in different categories.

Chhattisgarh reduces VAT on petrol and diesel
The Chhattisgarh state cabinet has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively to offer some relief to the people on fuel price. The state government had been imposing 25 per cent VAT on petrol and diesel and now with the rate cut the cost of petrol will come down by Rs 77 paise and of diesel by Rs 1.45 paise per litre in the state. The state government claimed that the move will incur an annual loss of around Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer. While exploring the possibilities to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel the state authorities took into consideration the prices of neighbouring states. On November 3, the Central government had slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 & Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

Balco’s first fly-ash rake for ‘green’ cement
Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco), dispatched its first rake of fly-ash to cement manufacturers, to aid in production of low-carbon cement. This is a crucial stride in the organisation’s aim of ensuring 100 per cent fly-ash utilisation in a gainful manner through avenues that foster a circular economy. “It’s leveraging the next generation technologies to minimise, recycle and reuse byproducts and industrial wastes“, said Abhijit Pati, CEO, Balco. Balco has also partnered with the National Highways Authority of India under their Bharatmala Project and VNIT Nagpur for building roads with fly-ash. Fly-ash being a voluminous byproduct of thermal power plants, such an innovation is expected to ensure environmental sustainability in the long run.

‘Physiotherapy on Wheels’ at Bastar
The Bastar district administration will launch a unique programme titled ‘Physiotherapy on Wheels’ on Wednesday. The welfare initiative which will cover seven blocks of Jagdalpur is the first-of-its-kind programme to be launched through the Red Cross Society, as many communities face the challenge of accessing equitable health services, said Rajat Bansal, Bastar district collector. A well-equipped vehicle will visit the needy persons and patients as physiotherapy clinic and home care treatment servicing free of cost. There will be a team of 5 staff including a doctor, 2 assistants, 2 supporting staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp