Raipur diary: Cleanest state honour, VAT on fuel reduced and more

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

‘Cleanest state’ honour for third consecutive year

‘Sustainable and productive’ waste management model that engages over 10,000 ‘Swachta Didis’ collecting 1,600 tons of wet-dry waste and scientifically disposing them daily, has earned Chhattisgarh the cleanest state tag. President Ram Nath Kovind gave the award in the ‘cleanest state’ category. The Centre has declared Chhattisgarh as first Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ state. Chhattisgarh’s 67 bodies received 67 awards in different categories.

Chhattisgarh reduces VAT on petrol and diesel

The Chhattisgarh state cabinet has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively to offer some relief to the people on fuel price. The state government had been imposing 25 per cent VAT on petrol and diesel and now with the rate cut the cost of petrol will come down by Rs 77 paise and of diesel by Rs 1.45 paise per litre in the state. The state government claimed that the move will incur an annual loss of around Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer. While exploring the possibilities to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel the state authorities took into consideration the prices of neighbouring states. On November 3, the Central government had slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 & Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

Balco’s first fly-ash rake for ‘green’ cement

Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco), dispatched its first rake of fly-ash to cement manufacturers, to aid in production of low-carbon cement. This is a crucial stride in the organisation’s aim of ensuring 100 per cent fly-ash utilisation in a gainful manner through avenues that foster a circular economy. “It’s leveraging the next generation technologies to minimise, recycle and reuse byproducts and industrial wastes“, said Abhijit Pati, CEO, Balco. Balco has also partnered with the National Highways Authority of India under their Bharatmala Project and VNIT Nagpur for building roads with fly-ash. Fly-ash being a voluminous byproduct of thermal power plants, such an innovation is expected to ensure environmental sustainability in the long run.

‘Physiotherapy on Wheels’ at Bastar

The Bastar district administration will launch a unique programme titled ‘Physiotherapy on Wheels’ on Wednesday. The welfare initiative which will cover seven blocks of Jagdalpur is the first-of-its-kind programme to be launched through the Red Cross Society, as many communities face the challenge of accessing equitable health services, said Rajat Bansal, Bastar district collector. A well-equipped vehicle will visit the needy persons and patients as physiotherapy clinic and home care treatment servicing free of cost. There will be a team of 5 staff including a doctor, 2 assistants, 2 supporting staff.