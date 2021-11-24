STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court refuses TMC's plea to postpone poll in Tripura

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Vikram Nath, however, took serious note of the political violence just before the municipal polls in the state, and issued a slew of directions to the state.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to postpone municipal elections in Tripura on account of political violence, saying it was an extreme recourse to do in a democracy. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Vikram Nath, however, took serious note of the political violence just before the municipal polls in the state, and issued a slew of directions to the state.

“Postponing elections is a matter of last and extreme recourse. We consider that instead of postponing elections, the apprehensions can be redressed by issuing pre-emptory directions to Tripura to ensure that remaining phases of municipal elections take place in fair manner,” the judges said.

The top court said the law enforcement agencies must discharge their duties even handed and in nonpartisan manner to obviate the grievance which was raised by the TMC. The Mamata Banerjee-led party  had filed a contempt petition alleging that violence against its party workers is continuing in Tripura and false cases are being filed against them by the ruling BJP government.

The bench also asked the State to give details of security arrangements in place for polling and counting of votes. During the hearing, the Court asked the State of Tripura whether Central Armed Forces were deployed to deal with the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Tripura Elections Supreme Court
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp