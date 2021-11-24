STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Temperature settles above freezing point in Kashmir, Pahalgam coldest place in valley

The valley had been experiencing sub-zero nights for the past week, setting in chilly winter conditions earlier than usual, MET officials said.

Published: 24th November 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks on a snow-covered path to climb up hill during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

A man walks on a snow-covered path to climb up hill during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The night temperature rose across Kashmir valley as Srinagar saw the minimum settle above freezing point for the first time in more than a week on Wednesday, officials said.

The valley had been experiencing sub-zero nights for the past week, setting in chilly winter conditions earlier than usual, MET officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, up from minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while as Kokernag, also in south, registered a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office has said the weather will most likely remain dry but cold till the end of this month.

However, there is possibility -- 40 to 50 per cent chance -- of light snowfall over extreme north Kashmir parts on November 25, it said.

The wintry conditions in Kashmir have set-in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December.

'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Winter
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp