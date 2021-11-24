STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP court sentences two to death for killing minor boy

The boy, Anmol, was shot dead by the convicts, Manoj and Sunil, in an agriculture field on the morning of January 28, 2015.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Death sentence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A local court on Wednesday sentenced to death two men convicted of killing an eight-year-old boy.

The boy, Anmol, was shot dead by the convicts, Manoj and Sunil, in an agriculture field on the morning of January 28, 2015.

Anmol's father, Rajveer, was spraying pesticide in the field at the time of the incident, assistant district government advocate Umesh Chandra Agnihotri said.

Judge Mohammad Qamar Fast Track Court (I) convicted Manoj and Sunil on the basis of evidence and testimony of witnesses in the case and sentenced them to death, he said.

Manoj and Sunil are residents of Jallapur village here, Agnihotri said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP minor boy death death sentence
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp