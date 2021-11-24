UP court sentences two to death for killing minor boy

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A local court on Wednesday sentenced to death two men convicted of killing an eight-year-old boy.

The boy, Anmol, was shot dead by the convicts, Manoj and Sunil, in an agriculture field on the morning of January 28, 2015.

Anmol's father, Rajveer, was spraying pesticide in the field at the time of the incident, assistant district government advocate Umesh Chandra Agnihotri said.

Judge Mohammad Qamar Fast Track Court (I) convicted Manoj and Sunil on the basis of evidence and testimony of witnesses in the case and sentenced them to death, he said.

Manoj and Sunil are residents of Jallapur village here, Agnihotri said.