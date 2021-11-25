STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 Meghalaya Congress MLAs to defect to TMC?

The switchover will surely deal a body blow to the Congress which is batting infighting. The state will go to elections in February 2023.

Published: 25th November 2021 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

TMC activists celebrate the party's win in the South Dinajpur district in West Bengal.

TMC activists celebrate the party's win in the South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

Guwahati: Twelve Congress MLAs in Meghalaya are likely to defect to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, November 25, 2021, while unconfirmed reports suggested they already joined.

The MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, were said to have already approached Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh. Calls made to some of them, including Sangma, went unattended.

Congress has 17 MLAs in the state and the defection of the 12 MLAs will have nothing to do with the anti-defection law.

The switchover will surely deal a body blow to the Congress which is batting infighting. The state will go to elections in February 2023.

The trouble started brewing ever since Shillong MP, Vincent H Pala took over as the party’s Meghalaya unit chief. Sangma, who is the leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party leader, felt threatened by Pala’s appointment, for he was the sole contender for the CM post if Congress returns to power in 2023.

As a result, the party was virtually reduced to two factions – each headed by Sangma and Pala.

The Congress itself had singled out infighting as the main reason behind its debacle in the recent by-elections to three seats which were won by ruling parties.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress MLA TMC Meghalaya TMC TMC Meghalaya TMC MLA Meghalaya TMC Congress Meghalaya TMC Congress TMC Congress Mukul Sangma Metbah Lyngdoh
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp