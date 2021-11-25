STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna Hazare admitted in Pune hospital after chest pain, condition stable

Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Thursday following chest pain and later underwent angiography.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Social Activist Anna Hazare

Social Activist Anna Hazare (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Thursday following chest pain and later underwent angiography, authorities at the medical facility said.

The anti-corruption crusader, admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, is stable after a procedure done to remove a minor blockage in his coronary artery, they said.

"The 84-year-old social activist was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain for the last two to three days. He was thoroughly evaluated by a team of experts," said a statement by Ruby Hall Clinic.

It stated that an ECG (electrocardiogram) revealed "minor changes" following which two doctors - P K Grant and C N Makhale - conducted an angiography, an imaging test that uses X-rays to check blood vessels, on him.

"The angiogram revealed a minor blockage in his coronary artery. The procedure was performed successfully and he is receiving the appropriate medical line of treatment. He is stable and likely to be discharged in 2 to 3 days," said Dr Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic.

