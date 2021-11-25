STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar to have country's first digitally equipped State Legislative Council with e-Vidhan

With the introduction of e-Vidhan digital applications, most of the works related to sessions will be carried out in paperless mode.

Published: 25th November 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Council members would be able to see the answers to their questions from the concerned departments of the state government on their digital tabs, which are installed in the seats.

Council members would be able to see the answers to their questions from the concerned departments of the state government on their digital tabs, which are installed in the seats. (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: Bihar is now the country’s first state to have digitally equipped the state legislative council with e-Vidhan. As the first e-Vidhan, the members of Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) will attend sessions as members of the first digital house of the country.
They would be able to see the answers to their questions from the concerned departments of the state government on their digital tabs, which are installed in the seat of every member of the council.
After inaugurating this national e-Vidhan system, the chairman of council Awadesh Narayan Singh told the media that it was a matter of pride for the state that its legislative council is the first in the country to have digital e-Vidhan installed house.

“Now, details of each proceeding of the legislative council will take place in a fully computerised system and members asking questions during the sessions would have the replies available on their tabs installed at respective seats”, Singh told the media.
With the introduction of e-Vidhan digital applications, most of the works related to sessions will be carried out in paperless mode.
Speaking on the occasion, Singh- the chairman of Bihar Legislative Council said that state-of-the-art facilities are being provided to the members of the House for discharging their parliamentary duties.
In the same way, deputy chief minister Renu Devi also said that it is a matter of pride not only for Bihar but for the country that the application of computers has started in the democratic system.
The Bihar Legislative Council is the upper house of the bicameral legislative of Bihar with a strength of 73-63-elected and 12 nominated members. At present, there are  23 MLCs of JDU followed by 15 from BJP, 5 from RJD, 2 from CPI,  3 from Congress Party and one from each VIP, the HAM and independent.
The post of its deputy chairman is vacant as no party has more than 10% of emperorship since June 23 2020.
 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar council digital Bihar Legislative Council Digital council Bihar BLC e Vidhan e Vidhan Bihar
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp