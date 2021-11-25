STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP 'locked' inside stadium premises, rescued by UP Police

During Arun Kumar Sagar's visit to the stadium to attend a sports event, the protesting sportsperson raised slogans and even tore banners and posters, put up to welcome him, police said.

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: BJP's Shahjahanpur MP Arun Kumar Sagar was on Thursday locked inside the stadium premises here by local sportspersons, protesting against the non-payment of promised reward money to winning teams.

With the stadium gates locked by the protesting sportspersons, Sagar had to stay confined in the stadium premises for some time before being rescued by the police.

During Sagar's visit to the stadium to attend a sports event, the protesting sportsperson raised slogans and even tore banners and posters, put up to welcome him, police said.

They also locked the stadium gate from outside for sometime, forcing the MP to stay inside.

He was taken out by a police team.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the police force was sent to the stadium when he got information about the protests there.

"The sportspersons were pacified and the MP was taken from there," the ASP said.

Sagar, however, did not appear to mind his confinement by sportspersons and sought to undermine the incident saying "the sportspersons were in enthusiasm".

He also denied non-payment of promised money to winning teams, saying: "Those who won got the award. The winners and losers are decided by officers."

The protesting sportsperson, however, alleged, despite promises by the MP, their winning teams have not been getting any money.

"The MP had promised that the winning team at tehsil level will get a chance to play in Shahjahanpur and they will get award money from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000 but we are not awarded," said Rajdev, a local sportsperson.

Another player Sunana Jauhari said, "We have been coming to play here for the past five days. We are even not getting food here. We are being scolded at home but come to play here. Rs 51,000 award money promised to every team was not being given due to which we stopped the MP in the stadium here."

On availability of food, the MP said, "Food packets are still available."

