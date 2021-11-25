STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China's military hardware export to Pakistan will affect region's security dynamics: Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh

China is a very important defence partner for Pakistan, providing it crucial military hardware and other equipment.

Published: 25th November 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: China is exporting a lot of military hardware like ships and submarines to Pakistan and it will affect security dynamics in the region, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday.

The Indian Navy has to be prepared for this development, he said, adding India is closely watching the naval cooperation between Pakistan and China.

"A lot of hardware is being exported to Pakistan from China, like ships and submarines. This will affect a lot the security dynamics here. We have to be prepared for this," Admiral Singh said.

He was responding to a question on China delivering Pakistan its largest and most advanced warship earlier this month, during a media interaction after commissioning of Scorpene class submarine INS Vela here.

Designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), the frigate was delivered to the Pakistan Navy in a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai.

The Type 054A/P frigate was named the PNS Tughril.

China is also a very important defence partner for Pakistan, providing it crucial military hardware and other equipment.

Often dubbed as the all-weather ally of Pakistan, China has been beefing up its presence in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean in the recent years.

Navy sources said there have been no operations either by the Chinese Navy or research vessels in India's Exclusive Economic Zone since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

In response to another question on Chinese Navy activities in the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral Singh said it has been operating in the Gulf of Aden in 2008 for the anti-piracy patrol.

"We have had their submarines coming in (in the IOR) at regular intervals in the past. As of now, most of the Chinese activities are centred around their research vessel, their intelligence gathering and their survey vessels. We are monitoring that very carefully," the Navy chief added.

He noted that the P8i maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine patrol aircraft has been a real force multiplier for India along with the Sea Guardian drones, leased from the US.

The P8is and Sea Guardians have been keeping a very close watch in the Indian Ocean Region because of their reach and their ability to sustain in an area for a long time, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Pakistan Karambir Singh China Pakistan Ties China Pakistan Relations
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp